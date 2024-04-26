Games of the Future in Kazakhstan to be postponed to 2026

Kazakhstan will cut spending on the V World Nomad Games and will postpone the organization and holding The Games of the Future international multi-sport tournament from 2025 to 2026. The country took this measure in line with the Presidential instruction to refuse from holding image-building and other large-scale events, Kazinform News Agency reports.

In February 2024, during his visit to Kazan, Tatarstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed to hold The Games of Future in Kazakhstan.

The Games of Future 2024 encompass 21 innovative phygital disciplines which combine digital and classical sport. 48 cyber athletes represented Kazakhstan in 13 competitions.