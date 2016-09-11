EN
    11:58, 11 September 2016

    Games of Thrones stars congratulate GGG on win over Brook

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Games of Thrones stars - Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) and others congratulated Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin on his win over British Kell Brook.

    After the fight,  the actors of the featured TV series made several selfies with the world’s unbeaten middleweight champion.

    Famous boxing stars Bernard Hopkins, DeGale,, Manchester United’s forward Zlatan Ibrahimović were also among the guests of the boxing evening.

