    09:16, 19 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Games of Thrones wins big at 2016 Emmy Awards

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Game of Thrones was the big winner of the 2016 Emmy Awards taking home Outstanding Drama Series.

    The fantasy drama television series with millions fans around the world surpassed such hit dramas as The Americans, Better Call Saul, Downton Abbey, Homeland, House of Cards and Mr. Robot to win the major award of the night. GoT also topped the record for the most awards ever received by a scripted series.

    The 2016 Emmy Awards that recognizes excellence in the television industry was held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday 9September 18) in Los Angeles.

    Source: Agencies

