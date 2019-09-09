Gamma Knife treatment to be launched in Kazakhstan soon

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received well-known neurosurgeon Serik Akshulakov today, Kazinform reports.

«Have just met with researcher and neurosurgeon Serik Akshulakov, awarded with Kazakhstannyn Enbek Eri title by Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev. He informed me about soonest launch of unique Gamma Knife device which will help in treating patients with brain tumors, cerebrovascular diseases and functional disorders of brain,» the President tweeted.