    10:30, 04 January 2023 | GMT +6

    Gani Beissembayev named Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a presidential decree, Gani Beissembayev has been appointed Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    By another decree, Askhat Aimagambetov has been relieved of his duties as Minister of Enlightenment of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in 1969 in Kyzylorda region, Gani Beissembayev is a graduate of Almaty State University named after Abai.

    Previously, he worked as Director of Uchebnik Republican Scientific Research Center (2020), President of Ybyrai Altynsarin National Education Academy of the Ministry of Education (2020-2022), Vice Minister of Education and Science (March 2022 – August 2022), and Vice Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan (since August 2022).

    Photo: primeminister.kz


