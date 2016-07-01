Gansu Province signs eight cooperation agreements in Minsk
An agreement on strategic cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Belarus and the Gansu Construction and Investment (Holdings) Corporation. Documents on cooperation were also inked by a number of Belarusian and Chinese companies and corporations.
The Grodno State Medical University and the Gansu provincial hospital of traditional Chinese medicine agreed on cooperation as well.
The parties signed four agreements on inter-university contacts, namely between Belarusian National Technical University and Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics , Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University and Gansu Agricultural University, Belarusian State Agricultural Academy and Gansu Agrarian University, the Belarusian State Economic University and Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics.
The parties expressed confidence that the signing of the agreements will contribute to the strengthening of the Belarusian-Chinese contacts, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.