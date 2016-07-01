Gansu Province signs eight cooperation agreements in Minsk

MINSK. KAZINFORM - China's Gansu Province has signed eight agreements on cooperation with Belarusian partners in Minsk. The documents were concluded after the meeting between Belarus' Vice Premier Anatoly Kalinin and the Chinese delegation led by Wang Sanyun, Secretary of the Gansu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Minsk on 1 July, BelTA has learned.

An agreement on strategic cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Architecture and Construction of Belarus and the Gansu Construction and Investment (Holdings) Corporation. Documents on cooperation were also inked by a number of Belarusian and Chinese companies and corporations.

The Grodno State Medical University and the Gansu provincial hospital of traditional Chinese medicine agreed on cooperation as well.



The parties signed four agreements on inter-university contacts, namely between Belarusian National Technical University and Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics , Belarusian State Agrarian Technical University and Gansu Agricultural University, Belarusian State Agricultural Academy and Gansu Agrarian University, the Belarusian State Economic University and Lanzhou University of Finance and Economics.



The parties expressed confidence that the signing of the agreements will contribute to the strengthening of the Belarusian-Chinese contacts, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.