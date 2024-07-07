Garabagh Declaration adopted following OTS Heads of State Informal Summit

The Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, ended with the adoption of the Garabagh Declaration, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the press service of Akorda.

Photo credit: Akorda

As reported, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in the Informal Summit of the OTS Heads of State which was themed as “Building a Sustainable Future through Transport, Connectivity and Climate Action.”