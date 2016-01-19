Garbage recycling plant to be built in N Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to build a garbage recycling plant in 2017, Kazinform quotes Governor Erik Sultanov as saying at the briefing today.

“As you know, this issue was raised several times. Unfortunately, the idea has not been implemented yet. However, there is a business who wants to build a garbage recycling plant Eco-Sever in the region. Design and estimate documentation is being elaborated now,” the Governor said.

The plant will process around 60 thousand tonnes of solid wastes of Petropavlovsk.

The enterprise is planned to be put into commission in H1 2017.