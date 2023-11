ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first-ever Garderob A1 concept store was unveiled in Astana on Sunday.

The newly-opened store will be a home to Kazakhstani fashion brand - Atelier A1 and other Kazakhstani-based brands.

It will sell unique clothing, shoes, accessories, jewelry, furniture, perfumes and more.

The store will serve as a platform for various master classes and seminars about fashion and beauty.