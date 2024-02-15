EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 15 February 2024 | GMT +6

    Gas cylinder explosion kills woman in Temirtau

    Gas cylinder explosion kills woman in Temirtau
    Photo credit: Ministry of Emergencies

    A two-story shop collapsed and caught fire after a gas cylinder explosion in Temirtay, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

    The incident, which occurred on Vatutin Street, was reported at 08:06 am. 40 rescuers and 10 specialized vehicles are involved in debris clearing and search work.

    At 08:44 am, a woman was pulled alive from rubble. Her condition is being specified. She said a man remained trapped under the rubble.

    At 09:49 am, a body of a woman was retrieved. The ambulance brigade confirmed her death. She was a shop assistant.

    The injured woman, who was a customer, was rushed to a hospital.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Incidents
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!