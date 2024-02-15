Gas cylinder explosion kills woman in Temirtau

A two-story shop collapsed and caught fire after a gas cylinder explosion in Temirtay, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Ministry of Emergencies.

The incident, which occurred on Vatutin Street, was reported at 08:06 am. 40 rescuers and 10 specialized vehicles are involved in debris clearing and search work.

At 08:44 am, a woman was pulled alive from rubble. Her condition is being specified. She said a man remained trapped under the rubble.

At 09:49 am, a body of a woman was retrieved. The ambulance brigade confirmed her death. She was a shop assistant.

The injured woman, who was a customer, was rushed to a hospital.