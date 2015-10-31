Gas exploded in block of flats in Karaganda, no injuries reported

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 41 people were evacuated from a collapsed block of flats in Karaganda city yesterday, Kazinform has learnt from the regional emergencies department's press service.

The incident occurred after gas exploded on the second floor of a 5-storey block of flats located at 143-Zhekebayev Street. The accident was registered by the local emergencies department at 05:13 p.m. 41 people including 6 children were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported.