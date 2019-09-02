EN
    13:05, 02 September 2019 | GMT +6

    Gas grid construction to begin in Kazakh capital in 2020

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Phase 1 construction of the Saryarka gas pipeline ring main is expected to be completed soon,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out delivering the annual State-of-the-Nation Address.

    Construction of the gas distribution net will start in 2020 in Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region, later on in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

    As the President said, the Government allocates KZT 56 bln for these purposes.

    As a result, above 2,700,000 people will be provided with natural gas. Besides, some KZT 250 bln will be channeled for supplying people with drinking water and water discharge infrastructure.



