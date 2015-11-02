Gas leak kills two in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A gas leak in a private house has claimed lives of two people in East Kazakhstan region.

Two lifeless male bodies were found in the house in Beloussovka village over last weekend and only one of them had been identified. Local authorities say both men sustained carbon monoxide poisoning that eventually killed them. An elderly woman and a 10-year-old child also got carbon monoxide poisoning at a private house in the town of Ayagoz on Sunday evening. Fortunately, paramedics arrived at the scene on time and managed to help them.