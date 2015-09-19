Gas man Gasol asphyxiates France in Eurobasket semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Spain dumped France out of the semi-finals of Eurobasket 2015 with an 80-75 overtime win.

The plaudits go to Pau Gasol, he came good for his country when his country needed him scoring 40 of the 80 points Spain put on the board.

After a bad third quarter the Chcago Bulls star got back into gear bagging eight points in a row to close the game in overtime and lead his team into an automatic spot for the 2016 Rio Olympics, Kazinform refers to Euronews.com.