EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:44, 15 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Gas prices up in Azerbaijan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, the Tariff (price) Council of Azerbaijan decided to increase the retail price for AI-92 gasoline by 0.20 manats, Trend.az reports.

    This is stated in the message, published on the Councils' website on Friday.

    According to the decision, from July 15, AI-92 will cost 0.90 manat (1 manat = 191.94 tenge).

    It is noted that after the tariffs are changed, the retail price for AI-92 in Azerbaijan will still be lower compared to most CIS countries and the region.

     

    Tags:
    Azerbaijan Transport Oil & Gas World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!