Gas prices up in Azerbaijan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Friday, the Tariff (price) Council of Azerbaijan decided to increase the retail price for AI-92 gasoline by 0.20 manats, Trend.az reports.

This is stated in the message, published on the Councils' website on Friday.

According to the decision, from July 15, AI-92 will cost 0.90 manat (1 manat = 191.94 tenge).

It is noted that after the tariffs are changed, the retail price for AI-92 in Azerbaijan will still be lower compared to most CIS countries and the region.