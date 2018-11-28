Gas processing plant construction in Aktobe rgn nearing completion: Governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new gas processing plant in Aktobe region will be commissioned in December this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

15 high-tech investment projects totaling KZT 55.8 billion, which will create 1,300 new jobs, are being implemented in Aktobe region. The major projects include the construction of a gas processing complex of Gas Processing Company LLP at the Kozhasay Field in Bayganin district.

"We are completing the construction of a new gas processing plant worth KZT 33 billion. The annual capacity of the facility will be 350 million cubic meters of gas. Now the associated gas is being burned. The construction is nearing completion, and in December the plant will be commissioned," Berdybek Saparbayev, Governor of Aktobe region, told a briefing at the Central Communications Service.

The governor highlighted that the gas processing plant will make it possible to increase the volume of associated gas processed and start the production of commercial-grade gas, gas sulfur, propane/butane mixture.

Besides, a gold processing plant, plants producing ceramic tiles and building materials, a class A logistics center, to name but few, are under construction in the region.