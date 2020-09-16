Gas processing plant to be built in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU REGION. KAZINFORM – The plant that is about to be built in Atyrau region is set to process 1 billion cubic meters of gas, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the natural resources and environmental control office of Atyrau region, the new plant will be built as part of the national program that envisages gas processing instead of gas combustion and reinjection into the strata. It is expected that the plant will boost gas exports as well as facilitate oil production at the Kashagan oilfield, which could rise by 12 million tons.

1 billion cubic meters of associated gas will be transported to the plant each year, enabling to produce 815 million cubic meters of commercial gas, 119 thousand tons of liquefied gas, 35 thousand tons of gas condensate and 212 thousand tons of sulphur.

According to the project’s developers, emissions of harmful substances, quantities of waste during the construction and exploitation will be within acceptable limits.