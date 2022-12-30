Gas production dropped in Kazakhstan in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Gas production reduced in Kazakhstan in 2022 due to a decline in oil production,» Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told a briefing.

As stated there in 2022 gas production is projected to reach 51.7 bln cu m or 96.1% to 2021. It is expected to produce 53.5 bln cu m of gas in 2023. Commercial gas generation in 2022 is set to stand at 27.6 bln cu m or 93.9% against the previous year. Next year it is planned to produce 28.2 bln cu m of commercial gas.

Production of liquified petroleum gas in 2022 is predicted to hit 2.82 mln tons that is 89.2% against 2021.

The Minister clarified that a lack of investment attractiveness given the below cost sales led to a decline in the production of liquified petroleum gas. The plan for 2022 is 2.86 mln tons.

Besides, following 2022 the volume of petrochemical products is expected to make 256,000 tons that is 34.7% more against 2021. Next year it is targeted to produce 515,000 tons of petrochemical products.