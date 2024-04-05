Gas workers assist flood victims

JSC NC QazaqGaz group of companies employees are taking measures to prevent emergencies at gas facilities and assist the victims.

As is known, most challenging situation is developing in the Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions.

QazaqGaz's regional employees are involved in emergency rescue and flood control work . Activists use their funds to purchase the necessary products and prepare hot meals.

On March 29 and 30, employees of the Aktobe branch of KazTransGas Aimak JSC provided more than 350 portions of hot meals to emergency services personnel, military personnel, and police officers. 150 portions of hot meals, medicines, and other essential goods were also sent to the Shyganak Bersiev village.

Photo credit: qazaqgaz.kz

34 vehicles from QazaqGaz Onimderi LLP production branches, including excavators, loaders, bulldozers, trawls, and tractors, are involved in flood control work.

In addition, the QazaqGaz Jastary Youth Council initiated to donate their one-day salaries to help flood victims. It should be noted that JSC NC QazaqGaz will also restore gas distribution networks in flooded regions at its own expense, including facilities on the balance sheet of private gas companies.

Photo credit: qazaqgaz.kz

Previously, the QazaqGaz group of companies developed an action plan to prepare gas facilities and equipment for operation during the spring flood period. Since March 1, the condition of the foundations of support for technological pipelines, units, installations, crane units, buildings, and structures has been monitored. In addition, emergency teams have been formed to eliminate possible consequences of floods.

24-hour emergency dispatch service was formed to respond quickly to gas supply-related emergencies.