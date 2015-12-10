Gasification Program discussed at KAZENERGY council meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - December 9, 2015 was held 19 meeting of the Board of KAZENERGY association chaired by Timur Kulibayev.

According to the press service of KAZENERGY the council members heard a report of the Executive Committee on the work done in 2015. The roundtable has approved the annual work plan, a list of specific projects and the association's budget for 2016. This year the association has actively considered changes in the conditions of subsoil use, reduction the tax burden on the industry, improvement of legislation in the field of ecology and power. In addition there were implemented projects in the field of human capital development of oil and gas and energy industries: educational projects, dual system of education etc. Moreover, the meeting has raised issues of creating a single operator of pipelines and implementing a program of gasification of the Republic of Kazakhstan.