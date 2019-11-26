Gasoline prices up in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Azamat Amrin, director of the Tax and Customs Policy Department of the National Economy Ministry, reported on gasoline price increase, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to his words, at the moment the excise tax on gasoline costs is KZT8, the price of gasoline is KZT150. We are going to increase the excise tax rate from KZT10500 to KZT24435. Thus, 1 liter of gasoline cost will grow by KZT10 and the excise tax will move up from KZT8 to KZT18. Thus, the price will probably increase by about 6% - from KZT150 to KZT160 per liter.

Amrin explained that the price will not go up by KZT10 directly. He reminded that in 2015 the excise tax rate increased from KZT4500 to KZT10500 and the gasoline price remained at the same level.