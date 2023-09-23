Gauez Nurmukhambetov appointed Governor of North Kazakhstan region

By a presidential decree Gauez Nurmukhambetov has been appointed the Governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Gauez Nurmukhambetov is a native of Kostanay region. He was born on July 11, 1968 in Maisky village of Karassu district.

In 1992, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute with a diploma in Agronomy. In 2002, he obtained a diploma in Law from the Chelyabinsk State University, and in 2008 – he got a bachelor’s decree in Economy from the Kostanay Engineering and Economy University.

In different years, he was the governor of districts in Kostanay region, and mayor of Kostanay city.

In 2014, he was appointed State Inspector at the Department for State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work at the Presidents’ Executive Office.

In 2015-2023, he was Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

In January 2023, he was elected Deputy of Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Member of the Committee for Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship.