EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 23 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Gauez Nurmukhambetov appointed Governor of North Kazakhstan region

    Gauez Nurmukhambetov, Governor of North Kazakhstan region
    Photo: Senate

    By a presidential decree Gauez Nurmukhambetov has been appointed the Governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    Gauez Nurmukhambetov is a native of Kostanay region. He was born on July 11, 1968 in Maisky village of Karassu district.

    In 1992, he graduated from the Tselinograd Agricultural Institute with a diploma in Agronomy. In 2002, he obtained a diploma in Law from the Chelyabinsk State University, and in 2008 – he got a bachelor’s decree in Economy from the Kostanay Engineering and Economy University.

    In different years, he was the governor of districts in Kostanay region, and mayor of Kostanay city.

    In 2014, he was appointed State Inspector at the Department for State Control and Organizational and Territorial Work at the Presidents’ Executive Office.

    In 2015-2023, he was Deputy Governor of Kostanay region.

    In January 2023, he was elected Deputy of Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Member of the Committee for Economic Policy, Innovative Development and Entrepreneurship.

    Tags:
    Appointments
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Author
    Арайлым Темиргалиева
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!