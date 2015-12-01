EN
    16:19, 01 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Gazprom announces tender for construction of Power of Siberia section for $2.35 bln

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Gazprom announced tender for the construction of four sections of the pipeline Power of Siberia for a total length of 822 km in the amount of 156 bln rubles ($2.35 bln), the company said Monday.

    The construction will involve subcontractors from small and medium-sized businesses, as indicated in the documents, according to TASS. The Power of Siberia is a gas transportation system to deliver gas from the Yakutsk and Irkutsk gas production centers in Siberia to Russia's Far East and China. Its planned capacity is 61 billion cubic meters per year. The pipe's total length is 3,968 km. The estimated construction cost is $21.3 bln. The pipeline route will run along the existing route of the Eastern Siberia - Pacific Ocean oil pipeline. On May 21, 2014, Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) signed a $400 bln contract on gas supplies to China along the eastern route in the next 30 years. The Eastern route envisages supplies of 38 bln cubic meters of Russian gas annually via the Power of Siberia pipeline. First gas exports to China are scheduled for 2019. Photo: © AP Photo/Marko Drobnjakovic

