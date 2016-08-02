Gazprom increases gas export to non-CIS countries by 10.7% in 7 months

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian gas exports to non-CIS countries in January - July 2016 increased by 10.7% compared to the same period last year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told journalists on Monday.

"According to preliminary data, in the first 7 months of 2016, export of Russian gas to non-CIS countries increased by 10.7% or 9.5 bln cubic meters compared to January - July 2015. The leader in growth in absolute terms is United Kingdom - In January-July of this year deliveries increased by 4.1 bln cubic meters (+ 62.7%)," he said.



Miller noted that the countries that receive gas through Nord Stream showed growth. In particular, growth of export to Denmark reached 140.1%, the Netherlands - 96.6%. At the same time, consumption of Russian gas in France increased by 27.3%, in Czech Republic - by 16.5%.



"Capacity of Nord Stream increased by about 20% compared with the previous year. Growth of export volume to Austria of 14.1% should also be noted, as well as to Greece by 12.5%. Gas transit via land routes abroad in January-July increased by 12.5%," Miller said.



Miller said earlier that Gazprom could increase gas export to Europe by 6.6% to 170 bln cubic meters. The figure will be at least between 166-170 bln cubic meters. Gazprom in 2015 increased gas exports to non-CIS countries by 8% compared with the previous year - up to 159.4 bln cubic meters, Kazinform refers to Kabar.