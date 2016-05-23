Gazprom sells 37% stake in Estonia’s AS Eesti Gaas for €24.57 mln

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The board of directors of Gazprom has agreed on withdrawal from the capital of Estonian gas distributing company AS Eesti Gaas by selling a 37% stake in it for 24.57 mln euros, the Russian gas giant said in a statement.

"To agree on the carve-out of 367,268 ordinary registered shares of the company AS Eesti Gaas, representing 37.026% of its share capital, at a price not less than 24,571,709 euros," according to the statement.

Earlier it was reported that Trilini Energy OU, which is a subsidiary of investment firm AS Infortar became the buyer of 37% shares, according to TASS.

Eesti Gaas in engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of gas in Estonia, as well as the sale of electricity.