Gazprom to complete Power of Siberia construction by Chinese border before end of 2018

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM By the end of 2018, Gazprom intends to conclude construction on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline as far as the border with China, Deputy Chairman of Gazprom Management Committee Vitaly Markelov said on Wednesday.

"Before the end of this year we plan to complete construction of the gas pipeline at this site in full. By 2019, we plan to just eliminate technical gaps after testing," he said, TASS reports.