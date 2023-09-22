EN
    12:11, 22 September 2023 | GMT +6

    GCC States, Uzbekistan seek to enhance cooperation, adopt joint work plan

    Foreign policy
    Photo: www.qna.org.qa

    The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) for Arab States Jasem Albudaiwi said the GCC member states and Uzbekistan seek to enhance their cooperation and look forward to adopting a joint work plan that serves their interests, SPA reports.

    Albudaiwi made the remarks in a meeting Thursday with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

    The meeting discussed the outcomes of the joint ministerial meeting of the strategic dialogue between the GCC and Central Asian countries, held on September 7, among other topics.

    The development of relations between the GCC and Uzbekistan was also discussed.

    The two sides look forward to adopting a joint work plan based on an MoU they signed in 2021, Albudaiwi said, hailing Uzbekistan’s efforts during its chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in 2022.

