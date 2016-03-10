Gebrüder Weiss expanding presence in Central Asia by opening two branches in Kazakhstan

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Austrian transportation company Gebrüder Weiss has opened a new location in Kazakhstan by acquiring the branches of freight forwarder Brockmüller in southern Kazakhstan.

According to the company's press release, Gebrüder Weiss took over Brockmüller's two subsidiary branches in the city of Almaty. By doing so the company hopes to expand its presence in Central Asia and close a geographical gap between Europe and China.

The two branches are officially being run as the Gebrüder Weiss Kazakhstan location since early March. The Kazakhstan location will have 12 employees who boast many years of experience in international project business and regional cargo transportations.

"We now have the opportunity to offer high service quality to our customers in Kazakhstan and surrounding countries. The new location will function as a central hub for the regions around the Caspian Sea and as a link between Europe, the CIS countries and, in particular, China," Thomas Moser, Director and Regional Manager South-East/CIS at Gebrüder Weiss, said.

With its branches in Russia, Turkey, China and Georgia, the company also offers a weekly groupage freight transport to Turkmenistan.

Gebrüder Weiss claims to be Austria's oldest family-run forwarding company. Founded 500 years ago, nowadays the company ranks among global players in the transport and logistics market.