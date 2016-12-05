Geidar Djemal's funeral to take place on December 5 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The funeral of the Chairman of the Islamic Committee of Russia, one of the most famous theologicians and philosophers Geidar Djemal will take place in Almaty.

"The funeral will take place on December 11, 2016 in Almaty at the cemetery Kensay-2", - is said in the message posted on social network "VKontakte".

Geidar Djemal passed away on the 70th year of life today. He was born on November 6, 1947 in Moscow. In 1965 has entered the Institute of East Languages at MSU, however was sent out soon. In 1995 he created and headed the Interregional social movement of the Islamic committee.