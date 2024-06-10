09:30, 10 June 2024 | GMT +6
Gelb Syritsa 2nd in ZLM Tour final stage, Max Walker 2nd in GC
The 2.1 stage race ZLM Tour ended in the Netherlands on Sunday, June 9. Astana Qazaqstan Team rider Gleb Syritsa was close to success on the final Stage 5, but lost the victory by the photo finish to Danish rider Alexander Salby, who made an attack with 700 meters to the finish, Kazinform News Agency learned from the team’s official website.
In the final general classification, another rider of the team Max Walker, riding for the WorldTour team, took the second place, achieving a significant career success. Gleb Syritsa finished 6th.