    12:17, 06 November 2017 | GMT +6

    General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Director of the promotion and tourism department of JSC NC Astana Expo-2017 Alen Chayzhunussov has been appointed the General Commissioner of the Kazakhstan's section at the EXPO-2020 Dubai, Kazinform has learned from the Information and Legal System of normative legal acts Adilet.

    Mr. Chayzhunussov was appointed as the General Commissioner of Kazakhstan's section at EXPO-2020 by the Decree of Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

    The Decree entered into force on the date of its signing.

     

    Prime Minister of Kazakhstan EXPO 2017 Appointments, dismissals Top Story Appointments
