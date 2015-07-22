General director of Express K newspaper appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Adylhan Nusupov was appointed director general of the republican newspaper "Express K".

Adylhan Nusupov is a famous journalist who has led the editorship from 2004 to 2009. As Kazinform previously reported, from July 2009 to March 2015 Express K has been chaired by Alexei Pan. March 21 the current year Alexei Pan died of cardiac arrest aged 57 in Goa. He tried to save children who were drowning in local waters.