    12:52, 04 June 2015 | GMT +6

    General Electric, Microsoft and other famous companies to open corporate center at Nazarbayev University

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General Electric, Microsoft, Intel and other famous companies will open their corporate centers in the territory of the innovation cluster of Nazarbayev University, Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev said at the plenary session of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

    As the Minister noted, in order to attract high-tech companies to the territory of the Astana business campus scientific park, the talks with more than 90 companies were held and memorandums were signed with 6 of them. These are general Electric, Microsoft, Intel, Hewlett-Packard and others.

    "These companies plan to open their corporate centers at Nazarbayev University," he added.

