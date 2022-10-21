General meeting of TITR takes place in Tbilisi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A meeting of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) international association took place under the chairmanship of Kazakh Temir Zholy Governor Nurlan Sauranbayev in Tbilisi, Georgia, Kazinform reports.

Attending the meeting were the heads of railway authorities, shipping companies and ports of Georgia, Turkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. Georgian Vice Prime Minister – Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili delivered his welcoming speech.

The meeting’s participants were presented with the reports on the work of the Association, focusing on the overall positive dynamics of transportation through the route and its greater role in ensuring transit flows between Europe, Central Asia, and China.

It was noted that owing to joint efforts of the Association’s members, the volume of goods transportation via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) rose 2.7 times in nine months of 2022 compared to the same period of last year. The figure totaled at 1 million 84 thousand tons in nine months.

Exports accounted for much of the growth. Export traffic from Kazakhstan via the route rose by 7.9fold.

The participants elaborated a number of measures to ensure further growth of container traffic via the Middle Corridor and providing favorable conditions through it.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) crosses China, Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, the Black Sea, and EU countries. The TITR international association includes 20 companies, including railway authorities, port, shipping, and logistics companies from eight countries.