ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan headed by deputy head of the General Prosecutor's Office Andrei Kravchenko had a trip to Korea. They met with Deputy Prosecutor General of Korea Kim Soo-nam there.

As the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan informs, the main theme of the discussion was cooperation in the sphere of information technologies. A. Kravchenko emphasized that the visit was an important step for further development of the established relations between the regulatory authorities of the two countries and for exchange of experience in the use of innovative technologies in the work of the regulatory bodies.

A. Kravchenko informed his colleague about the main directions of the activity of the General Prosecutor's Office of Kazakhstan and expressed a big interest in the technologies ensuring access to public services for citizens including business sector and the field of ensuring information security.

The delegation of Kazakhstan familiarized with the work of the state center of digital forensic investigation of Korea, and with the system of ensuring information security, investigation of cybercrimes and the work of the E-Pros system in particular.

The interlocutors noted mutual interest in future cooperation.