GENERATION NEXT - new magazine for Kazakhstani youth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, Astana has witnessed presentation of a new Kazakhstani magazine - GENERATION NEXT, authored by two young Kazakh girls Aliliya and Amina Narikbayevas.

The magazine targets at young citizens of the country and will publish articles about famous people of Kazakhstan, their lives and success stories.

Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev was invited to the event. He called the publication of the new magazine a landmark event and wished success to the new project. “The Ministry will render all required assistance. This project is of great importance for us, because this is the initiative of children and we will always support it,” the Minister said.



