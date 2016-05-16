ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Erbolat Sembayev participated in the 2nd session of the Open-Ended Working Group on Nuclear Disarmament in Geneva on May 9-13.

As the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports, the Kazakh Diplomat informed the meeting participants of Kazakhstan's approaches to nuclear disarmament and explained key provisions of the President's Manifesto. "The world. The 21st Century" to them, presented at the Nuclear Security Summit in Washington.

In the course of the meeting , the members of foreign delegations and foreign diplomats expressed support to the Kazakh President's peacekeeping initiatives and noted relevance of the Manifesto in the context of global efforts in the fight for nuclear-weapon-free world. .