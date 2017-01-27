Geneva talks postponed to end of February

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Syria talks in Geneva have been postponed from February 8 until the end of month, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the meeting with the Syrian opposition members in Moscow, TASS.com informed.

"It is pleasant that the announcement of the Astana meeting forced our colleagues in the UN to declare a new round of talks," Lavrov said. "Although this date has been again put off from February 8 until the end of next month."

In late December, UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced that the next round of intra-Syrian talks would be held on February 8. However, lately de Mistura, who did not give up the plans of holding the meeting, provided no details about the date.

The UN's attempts to delay the next round of the intra-Syrian negotiations is unacceptable, Lavrov said.

"We are convinced that passivity of our counterparts at the UN who did not hold any talks rounds since April is unacceptable," he said.