EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 28 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin 1st, Zhanibek Alimkhanuly 5th in Ring middleweight rating

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Ring magazine revealed its top-10 in the middleweight division, Sports.kz reports.

    WBA Super, IBF, and IBO world champion Gennady Golovkin is ranked first in the middleweight rating. Jermall Charlo and Demetrius Andrade of US are placed second and third, respectively.

    WBO belt holder Zhanibek Alimkhanuly retains the fifth spot in the latest middleweight rating by The Ring. The middleweight champion title remains vacant.

    The Ring top-10 middleweights also include Jaime Munguia of Mexico (4th), Chris Eubank Jr. of UK (6th), Carlos Adames of The Dominican Republic (7th), Ryota Murata of Japan, Sergiy Derevyanchenko of Ukraine, and Erislandy Lara of Cuba.


    Photo: Getty Images

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing World News Gennady Golovkin
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!