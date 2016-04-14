Gennady Golovkin 2nd in ESPN P4P rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin from Kazakhstan has retained his second spot in the ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings this week.

Nicaraguan Roman Gonzalez remains the world's best boxer regardless of weight class. Coming in at №3 is light heavyweight Sergey Kovalev from Russia.



American Andre Ward and Mexican Canelo Alvarez are ranked 4th and 5th respectively.



Other boxers who made the ESPN's top 10 include Terence Crawford, Guillermo Rigondeaux, Timothy Bradley Jr., Juan Francisco Estrada and Miguel Cotto.



Source: Sports.kz