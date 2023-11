ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated middleweight champion from Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin has arrived in Astana city, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

In the Kazakh capital Golovkin will hold a joint press conference with representatives of Tsenabank JSC to reveal the details of its new PR campaign.

As you may know the bank announced the WBA (Super), IBF, WBC (Interim) and IBO middleweight champion as its newest spokesman.