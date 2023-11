ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani champion Gennady Golovkin asked his fans to vote for him and help him win the Fighter of the Year title from the WorldBoxingNews, Sports.kz informs.

"I have have been the WBN's Fighter of the Year for 2 years. With your help I can make it 3. Vote at the WorldBoxingNews.net ," GGG wrote on Instagram.