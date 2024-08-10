Gennady Golovkin attends Nazym Kyzaibay awarding ceremony at Olympic Games

Gennady Golovkin attended the awarding ceremony of Nazym Kyzaibay at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: NOC

The President of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Gennady Golovkin, took part in the women’s boxing awarding ceremony at the invitation of the International Olympic Committee, its press service reports.

Photo credit:Sali Sabirov

Nazym won a bronze medal in the women’s 50 kg semifinals at the ongoing 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris. In the semifinals, she lost to world champion Wu Yu of China by points 4-1.

It was the first Olympic Games for the 30-year-old Nazym Kyzaibay.

Photo credit: NOC

Nazym Kyzaibay was born on September 14, 1993. She is a seven-time champion of Kazakhstan and two-time world champion.

Photo credit: Turar Kazangapov

As earlier reported, on her route to the Olympic medal she beat Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino in the women’s 50kg Round of 32, Brazil's Caroline de Almeida in the Round of 16, and defeated Lorena Valencia of Colombia 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

Nazym said she was happy to receive congratulations from Gennady Golovkin. She had never met him in person before, she saw him only on TV.