    09:42, 19 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin attends NBA All-Star Game 2018 in LA

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's boxer Gennady Golovkin was among those athletes and Hollywood stars who attended the NBA All-Star Game 2018 in Low Angeles this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    At the event held at the Staples Center, Golovkin rubbed shoulders with basketball legend Michael Jordan and was part of the promotion event of Jordan's brand developed in association with Nike.

    Golovkin is set to return to the ring against Mexican Saul Alvarez on May 5. Their first bout in Las Vegas on September 16 ended in a controversial draw.

