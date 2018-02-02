Gennady Golovkin awarded Boxer of the Year title in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO world middleweight champion, Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin has been awarded the Boxer of the Year award in Russia, TASS reports.

The awarding ceremony took place in the framework of the International Boxing Forum in Sochi.

GGG's fight with Saul Alvarez was named the Fight of the Year, and Venezuelan Jorge Linares became the most technical boxer fighter of 2017.

One of the heads of the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA), Franco Falcinelli was awarded the Man of the Year title.