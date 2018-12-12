EN
    10:43, 12 December 2018 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin back into IBF Top 10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation (IBF) has released an updated monthly rankings of boxers of all weight categories, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Ex-world middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin climbed to the 10th spot of the rankings getting back to its top 10.

    Recall that IBF stripped Golovkin off of their middleweight belt after the Kazakhstani refused to fight against obligatory challenger Ukrainian Serhiy Derevianchenko. The title was vacant until American Daniel Jacobs stepped in and defeated Derevianchenko.

    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
