ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan has won the toughest 12-round fight in his career with Daniel Jacobs by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden in NYC today.





The scores were 115-112, 115-112, 114-113.



By beating Jacobs, GGG extended his winning streak to 37 fights and retained his WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.



It should be noted that Golovkin dropped Jacobs early in the fourth round.