    18:37, 15 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Gennady Golovkin becomes honorary citizen of Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated Kazakhstani middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin has been honored for his merits to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports. 

    The boxer was presented with the title "Honorary Citizen of Karaganda region". Golovkin traveled all the way to Karaganda city to personally attend the awarding ceremony.

    "Every single Gennady's visit is a huge event for us," akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov said at the ceremony.

    "I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for this honor. I'm very pleased. I would like to ask parents to let their children go in for sport. Work out and stay healthy," Golovkin wished citizens of Karaganda region. 

    Golovkin's candidature for ‘Honorary Citizen' title was unanimously supported by participants of the 13th session of the Karaganda regional maslikhat.




    Gennady Golovkin is the undefeated middleweight boxer from Kazakhstan. He clinched gold in the middleweight division at the 2003 World Amateur Championships. He currently holds the unified WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles.

