Gennady Golovkin: Brook fight is a test for me

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Undefeated world champion Gennady Golovkin expects the Kell Brook fight to be a true test for him in his professional career, Sports.kz informs.

"This is going to be my biggest challenge so far. He is a true champion. I moves up to the middleweight for this fight, and I respect him and his team. I understand that it's not easy. It is a very serious business for us. He says he is ready for me and I am ready for him. I am 100% ready for the September 10 fight. I believe it will be a great show," Mirror.co.uk cites Golovkin.