Gennady Golovkin: Brook fight will last 8-10 rounds

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA, IBF, WBC and IBO middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin told about his training for his next fight against Kell Brook and made his predictions for the result, Sports.kz informs.

"This training camp has been different a little bit this time. Abel Sanchez developed a new strategy, a new style. It does mean there is a great difference, but there's a lot of speed in the training process. I have had three very good sparring partners. There is a great atmosphere and everything is going great.

Abel said that Kell Brook was a good boxer for a judges' decision victory. I doubt I can knock him out in the first round. I like my style, drama show, and I also need a judges' decision victory. Kell has different speed and style. We are fighting in the Great Britain. Everything is different. Anyway it will not be for judges to decide the winner, it is going to last 8-10 rounds. I need a couple of rounds to understand my strategy. I do not plan to give him a chance to win by a decision, I am going to knock him out," Gennady Golovkin said to Fighthun.tv.